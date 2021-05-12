VALENCE Reveal “If You’re Not Into The Whole Brevity Thing” Single

New York instrumental prog-metal outfit Valence has partnered with the folks at Metal Injection to premiere their new music video. Fans can check out the video for their new single "If You're Not Into the Whole Brevity Thing" below.

Speaking about the new, 'Big Lebowski' inspired video, Geoff Schaefer (guitar/keys) comments, “Obviously we’re all Big Lebowski devotees—I’m actually a Dudist priest—so it only felt right to make an homage to what’s clearly the greatest movie of all time.”

Chris Romano (drums) adds, “If anyone was wondering if we're into the whole brevity thing, the answer is no.”