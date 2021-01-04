VALERIE BERTINELLI Discusses The Death Of Ex-Husband EDDIE VAN HALEN - "It's Been Rough"; Video

Valerie Bertinelli is still coming to grips with the death of her ex-husband, guitar legend Eddie Van Halen, who died in October at the age of 65. The former “One Day At A Time” star, 60, teared up during a Monday appearance on the Today show, when Hoda Kotb asked how she was doing.

“I don’t know why I’m tearing up. You know when you hear voices and you see people that you feel the connection with and - you guys always make me tear up. It’s been rough. Very bittersweet,” she said.

Bertinelli and Van Halen, who married in 1981 and divorced in 2007, share one child together, son Wolfgang, 29. She said on Today that they are both trying to soldier on.

(Photo - Valerie Bertinelli Instagram)