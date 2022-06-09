VALERIE BERTINELLI On The Passing Of EDDIE VAN HALEN - “Even When They Are Gone, There Is Still That Love There”; Video

June 9, 2022, 51 minutes ago

Valerie Bertinelli joined TODAY’s Hoda Kotb in Studio 1A to talk about the passing of her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen, who died in October 2020 at the age of 65. Valerie also spoke about being vulnerable on social media, and filing for divorce from her husband, Tom.

“Divorce sucks, I can’t image ever trusting anyone again,” Bertinelli says.

Watch the video below:

