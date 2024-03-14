VALERIE BERTINELLI Says She’s Dating Again - “I’ve Met Someone And He’s Very Special”

According to USA TODAY, Valerie Bertinelli says she’s dating again. “I’ve met someone. And I’m incredibly grateful for him,” the actress and cooking star announced while discussing her new cookbook, Indulge (out April 2). “It’s unlike any relationship that I’ve ever experienced with a man. I don’t want to say too much, but I feel incredibly blessed and lucky to have met him, because I wasn’t expecting it!”

Bertinelli married Eddie Van Halen in 1981 and separated in 2001 and divorced on December 20, 2007. In May 2010, Bertinelli announced her engagement to financial planner Tom Vitale, however their divorce was finalized on November 22, 2022.

“He was not on my radar,” Bertinelli adds about her new beau. “I was going to die with my six cats and my dog and be incredibly happy doing it. So this came out of left field, and I’m grateful it did. He’s very special.”

