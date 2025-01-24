VAN HALEN 1984 Merchandise Collection Available Now

The Van Halen Store has issued the following, introducing the Van Halen 1984 Collection:

This week in 1984, Van Halen kicked off the legendary 1984 tour! Their most massive tour ever, consisting of 75 crew members and 175 tons of equipment loaded onto nine trucks and five buses, bringing the world's biggest rock 'n' roll music party to millions of people.

The Mighty Van Halen was a music and visual tsunami that left nothing and no one untouched, often playing 2 or 3 nights in cities, annihilating everything in its path. Their concerts were as uplifting as they were awe-inspiring. You left the show feeling like you were walking ten feet off the ground, energized and invincible.

If you were a kid in 1984, you knew it was Van Halen’s year. Celebrate the music and memories with our 1984 merchandise collection!

Featured items:

Megawatt Shirt (pictured at top):

A truly electrifying design! Eddie Van Halen, in all his Guitar God glory, in 1984! The colors are vibrant, detailed, and really pop on this "Megawatt" tee!

Cherub 1984 Shirt:

New reissue of one of rock 'n' roll's most iconic tour shirts! The mischievous baby smoking a cigarette - from Van Halen's monstrous 1984 album, which spawned timeless hits such as "Jump," "Panama," Hot For Teacher," "I'll Wait," and fan faves “Drop Dead Legs,” “Girl Gone Bad,” and “House of Pain!" The young angel looks just a little devilish with that cigarette in hand, looking up at the heavens and wondering if he's doing something that isn't quite right…

Eddie Van Halen 1984 Funko:

Eddie's perfectly captured - wearing his 1984 stage outfit, playing his famous red-white-and-black striped 5150 guitar, airborne in his iconic scissor-kick jump, and smiling as he always did onstage!

Flying Eddies Shirt:

It doesn’t get more iconic than Eddie Van Halen’s flying scissor kicks—the ultimate rock and roll expression of exuberance!

1984 Eagle Shirt in Black or Retro Orange:

Features the famous Van Halen 1984 design, with the flying eagle carrying "Van Halen" in it's talons.

Van Halen's t-shirts, especially this one, were the must-have souvenirs that showed everyone that YOU were part of it all! To this day, the "1984 Eagle" shirt has been one of the most iconic concert shirts of the ’80s.

1984 Long Sleeve:

Last chance! Just a few left. Sizes Medium, Large & 2XL.

Shop The 1984 Collection (37 items) here.