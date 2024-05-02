VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY To Appear At Aces & Ales
May 2, 2024, 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, May 19th from 12 noon - 2pm, drink, eat, & greet with Mike Anthony of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and Chickenfoot at Aces & Ales Gastropub in Las Vegas! Note this is the Tenaya location at 2801 N Tenaya Way.
- Pre-sale sauce bundles sales for early access to autographs, free 8X10, & entry to win an autographed drum head by all members of The Circle
- Bundle of sauces for purchase $30 (individually $13), regular hot, mild, and XXXtra hot sauce
- Enjoy made-to-order carne asada, steak & chicken street tacos paired with Mad Anthony’s Hot Sauces
- $5 Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager
- Add on Santo Tequilla or Mezquila shots for $5 with ANY purchase
- Enjoy two specialty Santo Margaritas
For further details, visit Aces & Ales on Facebook.