VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY To Appear At Aces & Ales

May 2, 2024, 26 minutes ago

news michael anthony van halen aces & ales hard rock

VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY To Appear At Aces & Ales

On Sunday, May 19th from 12 noon - 2pm, drink, eat, & greet with Mike Anthony of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and Chickenfoot at Aces & Ales Gastropub in Las Vegas! Note this is the Tenaya location at 2801 N Tenaya Way.

  • Pre-sale sauce bundles sales for early access to autographs, free 8X10, & entry to win an autographed drum head by all members of The Circle
  • Bundle of sauces for purchase $30 (individually $13), regular hot, mild, and XXXtra hot sauce
  • Enjoy made-to-order carne asada, steak & chicken street tacos paired with Mad Anthony’s Hot Sauces
  • $5 Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager
  • Add on Santo Tequilla or Mezquila shots for $5 with ANY purchase
  • Enjoy two specialty Santo Margaritas

For further details, visit Aces & Ales on Facebook.

 



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources