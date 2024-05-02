VAN HALEN Bassist MICHAEL ANTHONY To Appear At Aces & Ales

On Sunday, May 19th from 12 noon - 2pm, drink, eat, & greet with Mike Anthony of Van Halen, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, and Chickenfoot at Aces & Ales Gastropub in Las Vegas! Note this is the Tenaya location at 2801 N Tenaya Way.

Pre-sale sauce bundles sales for early access to autographs, free 8X10, & entry to win an autographed drum head by all members of The Circle

Bundle of sauces for purchase $30 (individually $13), regular hot, mild, and XXXtra hot sauce

Enjoy made-to-order carne asada, steak & chicken street tacos paired with Mad Anthony’s Hot Sauces

$5 Stone Buenaveza Mexican Lager

Add on Santo Tequilla or Mezquila shots for $5 with ANY purchase

Enjoy two specialty Santo Margaritas

For further details, visit Aces & Ales on Facebook.