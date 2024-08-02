VAN HALEN - Fly Your EVH Stripes At "The Best Of All Worlds" Tour

The following is an update from the Van Halen Store:

"This summer, Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani, and Jason Bonham are on tour performing a mostly Van Halen set. If you're going, honour the Greatest Of All Time with your EVH stripes. Here's the story, from our customer Jon Bassuk:

"Well…Sammy’s show in NJ this past Saturday was AMAZING!!

"I had some fantastic luck with very cool security people. Even though I was close (9th row), they let me get RIGHT UP FRONT when I told them about my EVH stripes towel. I wanted to give it to Sammy in hopes he’d show it off - and he did!

"Before the show, I had many people coming up to me asking where the hell I got it, and people who KNEW where I got it. I probably threw down the website name a dozen times that night… but I seemed to be the only guy who had one!

"When Sammy held up that EVH red, black & white towel, the place went INSANE! My ears are STILL ringing a bit, and the high of the show is still lingering for sure! So glad the Eddie Van Halen Stripes were flown so proudly!!"

Get your stripes towel and other swag here.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre