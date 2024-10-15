VAN HALEN Performs "Not Enough" On Toronto's MuchMusic; Rare 1995 Video Unearthed

Sammy Hagar continues to roll out rare Van Halen footage from 1995. In the latest clip, the band performs the Balance album cut, "Not Enough" on Toronto's MuchMusic.

Says Hagar: "I've always loved seeing couples sharing the love when I'm singing about the love and the truth, it holds within the hearts of lovers worldwide. It's always the same and always will be."

Previous clips from Hagar include footage shot on Van Halen's 1995 Balance Tour. Watch "You Really Got Me", "When It's Love", and "The Seventh Seal", filmed on April 4, 1995 at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA, below.