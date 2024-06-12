VAN HALEN's A Different Kind Of Truth Album Is Back On Streaming Platforms

Van Halen's 2012 album, A Different Kind Of Truth, is back on streaming platforms, including Spotify.

Guesting on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk in October 2023, Wolfgang Van Halen addressed the subject of A Different Kind Of Truth being removed from streaming platforms. It is the only Van Halen studio album he appears on, having replaced bassist Michael Anthony.

Wolfgang said: "The contract ran out on putting it up on streaming services. So we've been working on getting it back, but there are some people involved who do not like that record and are not making it easy to get it back up. You can put it together. I hate to say it, because people will think I'm making stuff up, but it's, like, man, I'd love to have the record back up there, but he (vocalist David Lee Roth) doesn't like it and he's not working with us to get it back up there. So I hope people who like it have a physical version of it (laughs)."

A Different Kind Of Truth tracklisting:

"Tattoo"

"She's The Woman"

"You And Your Blues"

"China Town"

"Blood And Fire"

"Bullethead"

"As Is"

"Honeybabysweetiedoll"

"The Trouble With Never"

"Outta Space"

"Stay Frosty"

"Big River"

"Beats Workin'"