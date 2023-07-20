VAN HALEN - See What The Childhood Home Of EDDIE & ALEX VAN HALEN Looks Like Today

A new adventure from Canadian vlogger Mr. Thrasha not only features archival live footage from a Van Halen show in 2012, but brings viewers to Pasadena, California to check out the childhood home of Eddie and Alex Van Halen.

"We will also be checking out the infamous Van Halen curb in town, as well as their rehearsal garage that you can see from the alley behind their house. 2023 marks the 45th anniversary of the self-titled debut album from Van Halen. R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen."