VAN HALEN Singer DAVID LEE ROTH Revists WILSON PICKETT's 1966 R&B Classic "Mustang Sally"; Music Video

Van Halen singer, David Lee Roth, has re-released his cover of the R&B classic, "Mustang Sally". The song was originally recorded by Mack Rice in 1965, but gained popularity when Wilson Pickett covered it the following year.

Hear Roth's version in the music video below:

Diamond Dave is back with a new season of his podcast, The Roth Show. Listen to the latest episode, Season 2, Episode 4, below: