VAN HALEN - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star: Lullaby Versions Of Van Halen Available; "Jump" Streaming

December 4, 2020, 11 hours ago

hard rock van halen

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Van Halen. The track "Jump" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklisting:

"Jump"
"Panama"
"Runnin’ With The Devil"
"Hot For Teacher"
"Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love"
"Eruption"
"Dance The Night Away "
"Jamie’s Cryin’"
"Why Can’t This Be Love"
"Can’t Stop Lovin’ You"
"Dreams"
"Right Now"
"When It’s Love"

"Jump":



Latest Reviews