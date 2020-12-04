VAN HALEN - Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star: Lullaby Versions Of Van Halen Available; "Jump" Streaming

Roma Music Group has released Twinkle Twinkle Little Rock Star - Lullaby Versions Of Van Halen. The track "Jump" is available for streaming below. Buy/stream the full album here.

Tracklisting:

"Jump"

"Panama"

"Runnin’ With The Devil"

"Hot For Teacher"

"Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love"

"Eruption"

"Dance The Night Away "

"Jamie’s Cryin’"

"Why Can’t This Be Love"

"Can’t Stop Lovin’ You"

"Dreams"

"Right Now"

"When It’s Love"

"Jump":