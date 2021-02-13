Vancouver's 2 SHADOWS Reveal "Screamworks" Video

Canadian hard rock / metal band 2 Shadows has released a new single and video, "Screamworks" via Rock Shop Records. The track was produced by The Veer Union frontman, Crispin Earl.

"'Screamworks' is a song about people who make you want to scream," says 2 Shadows vocalist Glen Bridden. "People who would rather manipulate you to serve their own end even when you have a common goal in mind. The song is an expression of the frustration found in dealing with someone who has their head shoved so far up their own… you know. In a lot of ways its hugely cathartic for us and allows us to finally talk about past experiences bottled up for far too long."

2 Shadows is a four piece metal band based out of Vancouver, BC, consisting of vocalist Glen Bridden, guitarists Tryst Germaine and James Holder, along with drummer Mitch Harsch. The group was founded in 2015 and for the last five years have meticulously and methodically honing in their craft, leaving no stone unturned. Inspired by Slipknot and Rammstein, as well as Motionless In White and Asking Alexandria, 2 Shadows is a combination of the most modern sounding metalcore blended with visually theatrical imagery, creating a duality that is the core of the band. According to vocalist, Glen Bridden, "Our live show is just as important to us as music. We try to make our live show a visual representation of our music. We are constantly building and evolving our stage show so our fans can always expect something different and exciting!"

2 Shadows will be releasing a new EP via Rock Shop Records in the summer of 2021 and will be out on the road, in its support, both nationally and internationally. Dates and venue info tba.