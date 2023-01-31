Vancouver’s SPELL To Perform First Hometown Show In Four Years

On March 18 in Vancouver, BC's Spell will perform for the first time in four years – with a new lineup. After parting ways with former guitarist Graham McVie in 2020, the band continued as a duo, with brothers Cam Mesmer and Al Lester taking over guitar duties for the recording of their latest album. Their new lineup will feature dual guitars and synthesizers performed by Geoff Black, also of epic heavy metal act Gatekeeper, and Gabriel, also of new wave/goths Girlfriends & Boyfriends. Spell will perform songs from 2020’s Opulent Decay (Bad Omen Records) and 2022’s Tragic Magic (Metal Blade Records).

Spell bassist/vocalist Cam Mesmer notes:

“Rehearsing with Geoff and Gabriel has been a dream. Gabriel recorded synths on Tragic Magic, so we already knew that we got along great. It was one of those perfect collaborative partnerships, where you’re totally on the same page and build on each other’s ideas. We played with Geoff years ago as a Candlemass cover band, and I’ve been looking for an excuse to play music together since. I was nervous to ask Geoff to join, cus I didn’t want to hurt our friendship if he said no. But now we’re rehearsing like crazy to prepare for this show and it feels great. Most of these songs had never even been played before because when we recorded them it was all piecemeal, playing one part at a time and layering them in the studio. It feels incredible to hear all our work come alive for the first time, loud as hell!"

He adds, “We’ve got a few surprises planned for the debut show, and some special guest appearances. This will be our only Canadian performance of the year and we’re already working on the next album, so if you want to catch this era of the band, this is your only chance.”

Joining Spell will be Vancouver-based new wave/goths Girlfriends & Boyfriends, whose 2021 album Fallacy Of Fairness (Oraculo Records) took the local scene by storm and has been re-pressed several times since.

The bands will be supported by the founding DJs of The Covenant, Vancouver’s dark music festival & arts collective.

The concert will kick off a string of international appearances for Spell, including Hell’s Heroes Festival (Texas) and Muskelrock Festival (Sweden).

Tickets available at orangetickets.ca.

(Photo - David P Ball)