VANDENBERG Live At Rock Hard Festival 2024; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Vandenberg, featuring former Whitesnake guitarist Adrian Vandenberg, performed at Rock Hard Festival 2024 on May 18 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. WDR Rockpalast has uploaded professionally-filmed footage of the show, which can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hit The Ground Running"

"Fool For Your Loving" (Whitesnake cover)

"Your Love Is In Vain"

"Give Me All Your Love" (Whitesnake cover)

"Freight Train"

"Sailing Ships" (Whitesnake cover)

"Judgement Day" (Whitesnake cover)

"Wait"

"Crying In The Rain" (Whitesnake cover)

"Here I Go Again" (Whitesnake cover)

Lineup:

Mats Lèven - vocals

Adrian Vandenberg - guitar

Sem Christoffel - bass

Len Van De Laak - keyboards

Joey Marin De Boer - drums