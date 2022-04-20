VANILLA FUDGE Frontman MARK STEIN Releases Video, Single Asking Everyone To “Pray For Peace”

The formation of Vanilla Fudge with Carmine Appice, Tim Bogert, and Vince Martell, allowed Mark Stein to first come into prominence. In addition to his many years within Vanilla Fudge, Stein has also worked extensively with such rock legends as Alice Cooper, Dave Mason, and the late guitarist Tommy Bolin. He has also made guest appearances with Deep Purple, Carl Palmer, and Steve Miller. He once sang and recorded with Michael Jackson. Stein has recently released a new collection of songs through Deko Entertainment about hope, unity, concern, and redemption titled There’s a Light.

Now Stein and Deko Entertainment are releasing a new single and video for “Let’s Pray For Peace” with all the proceeds going to benefit Ukrainian refugees through UNICEF. Stein had this to say, "I wrote ‘Let's Pray For Peace’ during the time the world was being ravaged by terrorist attacks…today, it's my dedication to Ukraine." Deko president, Bruce Pucciarello, continues, “This Ukrainian news footage is personal to me. Genocides become reality when we let bad people distract us from our commonality to justify aggression. This video is Mark’s love letter to us all, reminding us how the healing starts. Let’s pray for peace. Tonight.”

“Let’s Pray For Peace” audio can be downloaded directly from the Deko Entertainment website, and additional contributions can be made direct to UNICEF from dekoentertainment.com.

There are limited edition bundles (while supplies last), which can be ordered via the Mark Stein Store, here.

(Photo - Marek Hofman Photography)