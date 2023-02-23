VANISH Present "Voyage In Suffering" Music Video

February 23, 2023, 24 minutes ago

German modern power metal band, Vanish, have released a video for "Voyage In Suffering", featured on their new album, A Hint Of Solace, out on March 31 via El Puerto Records. The concept for the video came from singer Bastian Rose, who also realized the clip. Watch below:

Classic metal trademarks combined with innovative elements create a strong new modern power metal sound. The new album, A Hint Of Solace, also provides comfort in difficult times with its eight songs: anthemic refrains, riffs full of power rounded off in a modern sound robe.

Pre-order the album here.

A Hint Of Solace tracklisting:

"Crowdpiercer"
"Walk With Me Through Fire"
"Act/Live/Resolve"
"The Crossing"
"Voyage In Suffering"
"Black Elation"
"As Though The Dead Are Here"
"A Hint Of Solace"

"Crowdpiercer" video:

Lineup:

Philipp Schönle (Guitar)
Andreas Armbruster (Bass)
Bastian Rose (Vocals, Keys)
Ralf Nopper (Drums)
Ben Galster (Guitar, Screams)



