VANISH Present "Voyage In Suffering" Music Video

German modern power metal band, Vanish, have released a video for "Voyage In Suffering", featured on their new album, A Hint Of Solace, out on March 31 via El Puerto Records. The concept for the video came from singer Bastian Rose, who also realized the clip. Watch below:

Classic metal trademarks combined with innovative elements create a strong new modern power metal sound. The new album, A Hint Of Solace, also provides comfort in difficult times with its eight songs: anthemic refrains, riffs full of power rounded off in a modern sound robe.

Pre-order the album here.

A Hint Of Solace tracklisting:

"Crowdpiercer"

"Walk With Me Through Fire"

"Act/Live/Resolve"

"The Crossing"

"Voyage In Suffering"

"Black Elation"

"As Though The Dead Are Here"

"A Hint Of Solace"

"Crowdpiercer" video:

Lineup:

Philipp Schönle (Guitar)

Andreas Armbruster (Bass)

Bastian Rose (Vocals, Keys)

Ralf Nopper (Drums)

Ben Galster (Guitar, Screams)