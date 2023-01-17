VANISHMENT Feat. HIMSA, HEIRESS, LAIR OF THE MINOTAUR Members To Release No More Torture Album

Seattle-based metal outfit Vanishment presents their debut album, No More Torture, confirming the record for release in early March through Dead Sage Records with lead single “Door To Deceit.”

Vanishment takes pride in delivering a combination of DIY attitude, relentlessly heavy songs, and a face-melting live experience that leaves an indelible mark upon all in its path. Consisting of vocalist Rob Ropkins (Deadly Light, North American Bison), guitarists Brian Johnson (Himsa, Trial) and Jeremy McAllister (Heiress, Wizards of Wor), bassist Nate Baker (Hell Promise, Formula One), and drummer Chris Wozniak (Lair Of The Minotaur, Earthen Grave), the band saw its inception in early 2019. At the time, the quintet was playing together in the band Pinned Red when they decided to refocus and rebrand as Vanishment.

Taking inspiration from classic thrash and heavy metal bands like Metallica, Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and Judas Priest, the group spent several months writing, rehearsing, and eventually recording their self-titled debut EP which was released to the masses in 2021, showcasing the band's raw energy and aggressive sound. The band has since played numerous shows in the Pacific Northwest, performing alongside some of the biggest names in the metal scene.

In between shows, Vanishment continued to write and record what will be their debut full-length album, No More Torture. Recorded by the band and mastered by Chris Hanzsek, No More Torture drops forty-two minutes of pummeling metal with all the classic elements fans of old-school Bay Area thrash will appreciate underpinned with more modern metallic hardcore elements and hooks lying just below the surface.

With the lead single, the band offers, “‘Door To Deceit’ is a song about greed, lies, evil from within, gaining from other’s losses, and accepting it as the norm. We chose this as the first track and single from our debut album because it represents our sound well. Like the album, it's a rager from beginning to end."

Dead Sage will release No More Torture on CD and digitally on March 5. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Vanishment is already working on new music and is currently booking shows around and beyond the Pacific Northwest. Watch for steady updates on new tour dates to post throughout the year.

Tracklisting:

“Door To Deceit”

“Dismiss The Warning”

“Forced Compliance”

“Severed Cord”

“Killing The Sun”

“Relieved In Pain”

“Death Calls”

“Last Hope For Comfort”

“Door To Deceit”:

No More Torture by Vanishment

(Photo – Peter Line)