VARMIA Debut "Ten Blask Co Po Nim Śmierć" Music Video
March 8, 2021, 35 minutes ago
Polish pagan black metal alchemists, Varmia, have released a video for "ten blask co po nim śmierć", from their upcoming third album (and M-Theory Audio debut) Bal Lada, out this Friday, March 12. Find the clip below.
CD and limited-edition brown-marble double-LP editions of the album are now available for pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"woanie"
"bielmo"
"ruja"
"Upperan"
"nazachód"
"Zari Deiwas"
"O"
"głody"
"ten blask co po nim śmierć"
"koniec"
Lasota - guitars, vocals
Alle - bass, backing vocals
Svarrge - drums
Piotr - percussion, tagelharpa, goat horn, wood tuba, krivula, backing vocals