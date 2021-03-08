VARMIA Debut "Ten Blask Co Po Nim Śmierć" Music Video

Polish pagan black metal alchemists, Varmia, have released a video for "ten blask co po nim śmierć", from their upcoming third album (and M-Theory Audio debut) Bal Lada, out this Friday, March 12. Find the clip below.

CD and limited-edition brown-marble double-LP editions of the album are now available for pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"woanie"

"bielmo"

"ruja"

"Upperan"

"nazachód"

"Zari Deiwas"

"O"

"głody"

"ten blask co po nim śmierć"

"koniec"

"ten blask co po nim śmierć" video:

"bielmo" video:

"Upperan" video:

Lineup:

Lasota - guitars, vocals

Alle - bass, backing vocals

Svarrge - drums

Piotr - percussion, tagelharpa, goat horn, wood tuba, krivula, backing vocals