VEIL OF THE SERPENT Returns With New Single Inspired By The Jonestown Massacre

Heavy metal masters Veil Of The Serpent make their crushing return, as the band releases their first new music since their breathtaking Gallery Of Sin II EP in October 2023.

Inspired by the horrific happenings in Jonestown, "Death Cult" is another intense metal anthem in the band's discography, that takes listeners down a merciless dark path, back to the traces of the cruel happenings on November 18, 1978 in Guyana.

Singer James about the song:

"The Jonestown Massacre was a traumatic event in United States history. Though it occurred around 50 years ago, the underlying factors that led to their demise are still in present in the world today. Power, greed and megalomania fuel cult leaders and their flock to attempt to transcend being human. We tried to write this song as historically accurate and respectful to the victims as possible. Becoming a victim of a cult is not something people do on purpose. It is our duty as family, friends, and neighbors to save as many victims of cults in the future and those who do not realize they are in one today."

Drummer Felix adds:

"We worked for quite a while on this one and we're proud that ‘Death Cult’ is finally unleashed. Actually it's the only stand alone release from Veil Of The Serpent for 2024. I don't want to give away any details to spoil the surprise, but trust me, we have something huge planned for later this year. Stay tuned!"

Stream here.