VELIAN Issue “Star Of Mine” Lyric Video

Bulgarian dark metal band Velian has released an official lyric video to its new single. Titled “Star Of Mine”, the track be part of the band’s upcoming second full-length album, which is due to be released this year.

The track was recorded in the band’s own recording studio and the audio production (mix and mastering) were done by the Velian’s guitar player Dilian Nedev. The video was made by Velian’s vocalist, Ivan Ivanov – art, edit and effects.

(Photo – Viktoriya Vucheva)