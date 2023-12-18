VENDED Announce Colossal 2024 Europe / UK Tour

Des Moines firebrands, Vended, have announced a massive European and UK tour for 2024.

Says the band: "We are thrilled to headline overseas in 2024. The intensity we’ve felt in the past from Europe and the UK is something we don’t find anywhere else, and we want to return the favor tenfold this next year. It is a pleasure to feature our special guests, Profiler and The Gloom In The Corner, to round out the package. See you soon. Welcome to Vended."

Tickets available at OfficialVended.com.

Tour dates:

April

25 - Essen, Germany - Turock

26 - Weisbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo Hamburg

28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

29 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Medis

May

2 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

3 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia Kortelli

4 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper

5 - Riga, Latvia - Miena Piektdiena

7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima

8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

9 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju

10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien

13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo

14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club Milano

15 - Romans Sur Izere, France - La Cordo

17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2

18 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

19 - Toulouse, France - Rex

20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa (Be)

22 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

24 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

25 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy 2

26 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelans

27 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2

29 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

30 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

31 - Brighton, UK - Arch 187

June

1 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

2 - Reading, UK - Sub 89

Back in September, Vended revealed a video for new song, "Am I The Only One", which you can watch below:

Vended‘s fresh and furious sound heralds a new era of heavy music and the arrival of the next generation of brutality. Formed in February 2018 by Cole Espeland (lead guitar), Griffin Taylor (vocals), Simon Crahan (drums), Jeremiah Pugh (bass) and Connor Grodzicki (rhythm guitar), Vended showcase a barbarous sound built on foundations laid by the power and precision of the rhythm section, layered with vicious guitars, soul crushing solos and guttural-yet-melodic vocals portraying the hardships and harsh realities of life.