VENDED Announce Colossal 2024 Europe / UK Tour
December 18, 2023, 43 minutes ago
Des Moines firebrands, Vended, have announced a massive European and UK tour for 2024.
Says the band: "We are thrilled to headline overseas in 2024. The intensity we’ve felt in the past from Europe and the UK is something we don’t find anywhere else, and we want to return the favor tenfold this next year. It is a pleasure to feature our special guests, Profiler and The Gloom In The Corner, to round out the package. See you soon. Welcome to Vended."
Tickets available at OfficialVended.com.
Tour dates:
April
25 - Essen, Germany - Turock
26 - Weisbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo Hamburg
28 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
29 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
30 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser Medis
May
2 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia
3 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia Kortelli
4 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper
5 - Riga, Latvia - Miena Piektdiena
7 - Warsaw, Poland - Proxima
8 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
9 - Dresden, Germany - Tante Ju
10 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
11 - Vienna, Austria - Szene Wien
13 - Zurich, Switzerland - Dynamo
14 - Milan, Italy - Legend Club Milano
15 - Romans Sur Izere, France - La Cordo
17 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 2
18 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko
19 - Toulouse, France - Rex
20 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Zappa (Be)
22 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo
24 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
25 - Liverpool, UK - O2 Academy 2
26 - Dublin, Ireland - Whelans
27 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight 2
29 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
30 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms
31 - Brighton, UK - Arch 187
June
1 - Swansea, UK - Sin City
2 - Reading, UK - Sub 89
Back in September, Vended revealed a video for new song, "Am I The Only One", which you can watch below:
Vended‘s fresh and furious sound heralds a new era of heavy music and the arrival of the next generation of brutality. Formed in February 2018 by Cole Espeland (lead guitar), Griffin Taylor (vocals), Simon Crahan (drums), Jeremiah Pugh (bass) and Connor Grodzicki (rhythm guitar), Vended showcase a barbarous sound built on foundations laid by the power and precision of the rhythm section, layered with vicious guitars, soul crushing solos and guttural-yet-melodic vocals portraying the hardships and harsh realities of life.