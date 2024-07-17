VENDED Announce Fall Headline Tour

Reapers of venomous brutality Vended are having one hell of a year! Having already released two colossal singles, "The Far Side" and "Nihillism," and upcoming festival appearances and dates with Slipknot and Knocked Loose already announced, the Des Moines five-piece has announced additional headline fall tour dates with support from Wristmeetrazor and Lie.

Commenting on the tour, the band states:

"Our intention as Vended is to take everything to the highest level. We want the fans to understand exactly where we stand on this next tour, and embrace the culture that we’re creating by bring our people together.

The fans are hungry and we’re hungry too. After 3 years of support tours we’re ready to take bring our unique relentless energy all over the US for our first headlining tour. Welcome to Vended."

Public on sale begins July 19 – tickets will be available at officialvended.com.

Tour dates:

September

1 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma (Festival)

6 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

7 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre (w/Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

8 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (w/Slipknot& Knocked Loose)

11 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater (w/Slipknot& Knocked Loose)

13 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome (w/Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

14 - Inglewood, CA - Intuit Dome (w/Slipknot & Knocked Loose)

15 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort (w/Slipknot& Knocked Loose)

17 - Austin, TX - Moody Center (w/Slipknot& Knocked Loose)

18 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (w/Slipknot& Knocked Loose)

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest (Festival)

22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

23 - Detroit, MI - El Club (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

26 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

27 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

28 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar) (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

30 - Nashville, TN - The End (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

October

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium (w/Korn)

6 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

10 - Reno, NV - Cypress (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (FESTIVAL)

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

16 - Denver, CO - Marquis (w/Wristmeetrazor & Lie)