VENDED Premier "Where The Honesty Lies" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

Des Moines metal bruisers, Vended, have released of their debut, self-titled, self-released album.

What began in 2018 as Cole Espeland (guitar), Griffin Taylor (vocals), Simon Crahan (drums), Jeremiah Pugh (bass) and Connor Grodzicki (guitar) were just teenagers, has escalated into a full scale movement with legions of diehard fans around the globe. Unwavering DIY work ethic, a born ability to create colossal, unhinged songs and years perfecting their craft on the road have led to this moment as the band become the torchbearers for a new generation of metal fans.

On Vended's follow-up to 2021's What Is It/Kill It EP, the band holds nothing back on 13 cataclysmic tracks of unbridled savagery. Produced by Chris Collier (Korn), the record features 13 rage-fuelled tracks, including previously released singles "Am I The Only One," "The Far Side," "Nihilism" and "Serenity."

Commenting on the record, the band says, "We see this record as an outsider’s depiction of the world we live in. And a reflection of one’s self as we drift through life’s emotions.. This album is completely raw and uncompromising. We wanted to convey the aggression we felt while making it, and give fans a glimpse into that side of Vended. Welcome to the world as we know it.”

In conjunction with the album's release, Vended has revealed a music video for their song, "Where The Honesty Lies". Watch the clip below, and order Vended on vinyl & CD here. Save Vended here.

Vended tracklisting:

Intro

"Paint The Skin"

"The Far Side"

"Am I The Only One"

"Going Up"

"Nihilism"

"Pitiful"

"Serenity"

"Disparager"

"Where The Honesty Lies"

"Ones'..."

"Downfall"

"As We Know It"

"Where The Honesty Lies" video:

"Serenity" video:

"Nihilism" video:

"Am I The Only One" video:

"The Far Side" video:

Vended's tour dates are listed below.

September

21 - Des Moines, IA - Knotfest (Festival)

22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

23 - Detroit, MI - El Club (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

26 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

27 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

28 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Altar) (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

30 - Nashville, TN - The End (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

October

2 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium (with Korn)

6 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

7 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

9 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

10 - Reno, NV - Cypress (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

11 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock (Festival)

14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)

16 - Denver, CO - Marquis (with Wristmeetrazor & Lie)