VENOM Founder / Guitarist MANTAS Launches Official Website

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - founder and guitarist of black metal legends Venom, and currently a member of Venom Inc. - has launched his new, official website.

A portion of his introduction message states: "As a music creator music producer I am constantly writing and although I am primarily known for Heavy Metal, which is without question or doubt my first love, I have always stated that I am a fan of all good guitar driven music particularly Blues and Classic Rock and as such enjoy writing and experimenting with these genres as an outlet for all the ideas that are continually buzzing around in my head.

"So with that in mind you may find some things on this site which you might feel is totally out of character but to me is a necessary release of creativity... and who knows, with an open mind you may even enjoy listening to some of it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

Check out the new website at JeffMantas.com.

In the video below, Mantas covers The Dead Daisies track, “Resurrected”.

Says Mantas: “Cover version of the song ‘Resurrected’ from the album Burn It Down by The Dead Daisies. This song and its lyrics means so much to me given what happened in 2018 [referring to the heart attack he suffered] and ironically it was released around three weeks before the event.”