VENOM INC. Fromtman TONY DOLAN Issues Video Update On All-Star Project SABBATONERO Featuring Members Of DIAMOND HEAD, RAVEN, HELSTAR, OBITUARY, DEATH, SUFFOCATION And Many More

Venom Inc. frontman, Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, recently announced the upcoming Black Sabbath tribute album from all-star project Sabbatonero, entitled L’Uomo Di Ferro - A Tribute To Black Sabbath. He has checked in with an update on the project, which can be found below.

All funds raised by the projectwill go to frontline COVID workers in Italy. It will be released on digital and followed by vinyl/CD versions.

L’Uomo Di Ferro - A Tribute To Black Sabbath tracklisting:

"Symptom Of The Universe"

"Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

"N.I.B."

"Killing Yourself To Live"

"Heaven & Hell"

"Paranoid"

"Children Of The Grave"

"A National Acrobat"

"Hole In the Sky"

"War Pigs"

Backing band:

Tony ‘Demolition’ Dolan (Venom Inc) - All bass & vocals on "N.I.B."

Francesco Conte (Necromega) - Guitars

Filippo Marcheggiani (Banco del Mutuo Soccorso) - Guitars

Riccardo Spilli (Balleto Di Bronzo) - Drums

Guest artists:

Vocalists:

Rasmus Bom Anderson (Diamond Head) - Vocals on "Symptom of the Universe"

Steve Sylvester (Death SS) - Vocals on "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

Tony ‘Demolition’ Dolan (Venom Inc) - vocals on "N.I.B."

Maksymina Kuzianik (Scarceration) & Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad) - Vocal duet on "Killing Yourself To Live"

Tony D’Alessio (Banco Del Mutuo Soccorso) - Vocals on "Heaven & Hell"

Fleigas (Necrodeath) - Vocals on "Paranoid"

John Gallagher (Raven) - Vocals on "Children of the Grave"

Simone Salvatori (Spiritual Front) - Vocals on "A National Acrobat"

Andrea Zanetti (Monumentum) - Vocals on "Hole in the Sky"

James Rivera (Helstar) - Vocals on "War Pigs"

Guitar soloists:

Marty Friedman - "Symptom of the Universe"

Mantas (Venom Inc) - "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

Terence Hobbs (Suffocation) - "N.I.B."

Prika Amaral (Nervosa) - "Killing Yourself To Live"

Ken Andrews (Obituary) - "Heaven & Hell"

Sonia Nusselder (Crypta/Cobra Spell/ex-Burning Witches) - "Paranoid"

Russ Tippins (Satan) - "Children of the Grave"

Atilla Voros (Leander Rising, ex-Tyr/Nevermore - "A National Acrobat"

Wiley Arnet (Sacred Reich) - "Hole In the Sky"

James Murphy (ex Death/Agent Steel/Obituary) - "War Pigs"

Guest drummers :

Snowy Shaw (Dream Evil/Mercyful Fate, etc) - Drums on "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

Mark Jackson (Acid Reign ex-M:Pire of Evil) - Drums on "War Pigs"

Dario Casabona (Schizo) - Drums on "Hole in the Sky"

Keyboard guests:

Freddy Delirio (Death SS) - "Sabbath Bloody Sabbath"

Heric Fittipaldi (Scenario) - "Heaven & Hell"

Cover Art by @weltyamatattoo

Design/Layout: Maxi Kuzianik/Tony Dolan

Recorded all over the planet, but...

Mixed by Francesco Conte

Stem Pre Mastering by Marco Mastrobuono, Francesco Conte and Filippo Marcheggiani at Kick Recording Studio Italy

Mastered by Jack Control at Enormous Door Mastering Italy

Produced by Tony Dolan and Francesco Conte