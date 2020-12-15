VENOM INC. Guitarist MANTAS Covers THE DEAD DAISIES’ “Resurrected”; Video

In the video below, Venom Inc. guitarist Mantas covers The Dead Daisies track, “Resurrected”.

Mantas says, “Cover version of the song ‘Resurrected’ from the album Burn It Down by The Dead Daisies. This song and its lyrics means so much to me given what happened in 2018 [referring to the heart attack he suffered] and ironically it was released around three weeks before the event.”

Venom Inc. guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn and Behemoth frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski teamed up for a lockdown version of the Venom classic "Satanachist" in May. Check out the clip below.

Nergal: "That came out spontaneous... just to have some fun and kill the time during quarantine. But to me, as a big Venom devotee, it’s a fan boy moment. Thank you, Jeff Dunn, for involving me, means a lot. Ladies and gents, from the very depths of hell... one of my all time favorite Venom songs, 'Satanachist'.

PS: Shout out to Haldor Grunberg for making all this possible in his home studio... plus thanx for backing vocals!

PS2: Becoz this riff sounds almost EXACTLY the same as Burzum’s 'War', I used the same opening scream 'This is... war' just like Varg did. Just to build the link and show who inspired who..."

"Satanachist" appears on Venom's fourth album, Possessed, from 1985. It was performed by the band's classic line-up of Mantas, Cronos (vocals, bass) and Abaddon (drums).