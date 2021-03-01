VENOM INC. Legend MANTAS Set To Unearth VENOM History Via Patreon

Jeff "Mantas" Dunn - founder and guitarist of black metal legends Venom, and currently a member of Venom Inc. - has launched a Patreon page, going live at 6:30 PM, UK time / 1:30 PM, EST today, when he'll also be hosting a livestream on Facebook.

A portion of a message from Mantas states: "The music industry, and indeed currently the world, is a vastly different scenario than when I first began in 1979 and as such we as musicians and creators must adapt to these changes... and particularly in todays climate.

"As a musician and creator I am constantly writing music, creating digital art, painting, designing t-shirts and so much more and as such this platform is a perfect outlet to offer exclusively unique items here and no where else.

"I am of course primarily known for my work with Venom and as such have amassed a historical catalogue of various periods of the bands history. Within the Tiers you will find access to unseen footage and photos all narrated by myself and exclusive to my Patrons. Many of these items have been digitized from the original analogue tapes and photos and have been in my collection for many years. You will also find new music and art, specifically written and created for this platform. I also plan giveaways and prize draws exclusive to Patrons.

"I believe this platform is a great way forward for the artist to remain in control of their creativity whilst retaining the rights to their art and music and engaging directly with those who support it. There are more plans afoot for other additions to this experience so hop onboard and lets enjoy the journey together."

Read his complete message and find out more at Patreon.