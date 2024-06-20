VENOM INC. Signs With Artist Worldwide

June 20, 2024, 45 minutes ago

news heavy metal venom inc. artis worldwide artist worldwide

VENOM INC. Signs With Artist Worldwide

Artist Worldwide, the international booking agency for some of the most respected artists in heavy metal and punk, has announced the signing of British based international heavy metal band Venom Inc., reports Arrow Lords Of Metal.

Venom Inc. reunites former Venom and Atomkraft singer/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan and Venom founding guitarist Jeffrey “Mantas” Dunn, alongside their former M:Pire Of Evil bandmate Marc “JXN” Jackson on drums.

Says Demolition Man: “I’m proud to announce to have signed with Artist Worldwide in LA, joining artists I admire and with a history of superb musical value.. including Udo, The Dead Daisies, Loudness, Yngwie Malmsteen, Doyle, Primal Fear, Glen Hughes, Frank Marino etc etc.. and to be artist rostered with The Dickies seems to complete my circle from my beginning in 1978!! Honoured, humbled, greatful! Here’s to Chuck Bernal CEO for the faith and belief”

Find more info at artistww.com.



Featured Video

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

SUNBURST - "From The Cradle To The Grave"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources