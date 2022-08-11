VENOM Performs "Black Metal" Live at Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video

Black metal legends, Venom, performed on the Louder Stage at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Black Metal" can be viewed below:

Venom are wrapping up work on their forthcoming studio album. Speaking at Wacken Open Air, frontman Cronos issued an update (watch below).

"We had a bit of a hassle because of the pandemic - we couldn't meet in the studio and all that sort of shit", reveals Cronos, "so that knocked everything all to hell. If that hadn't happened, the album would be out by now. But we're just doing the fine tuning, really, and working on individual shows for now. Venom have never been a big touring type of band. We like to just pop up and blow the place to hell and move on."

Rockmark Records will issue a 30th anniversary collector's boxset edition of Venom's eighth studio album, The Waste Lands, on October 29.

Strictly limited to 166 numbered copies, the boxset includes:

- Galaxy Effect Vinyl (limited to 166 copies within the boxset edition only) with Obi Strip! + Gatefold Cover with lyrics

- T-shirt

- old school pin

- flag

- backpatch

- patch

You can pre-order the set here.