December 12, 2020, an hour ago

VENOMOUS Signs Global Deal With Brutal Records, Reveals "Unity" Video

Venomous has signed a global deal with Brutal Records. Their first EP, Tribus, will be released on February 19, 2021. A video for the song "Unity", from the Tribus EP, has just been issued. 

The new EP, Tribus, captures all the essential elements inherent; the unrelenting brutality, dark brooding atmosphere, the infectious riffs and guitar shredding that lays down the backbone to a solid rhythm section making... Venomous is a melodic death metal wonder to behold.  

Brazilian quintet Venomous, from São Paulo, mixes all aspects of metal with roots in Brazilian regional rhythms, creating a unique, heavy, versatile, comprehensive and aggressive combination. 

Tribus artwork and tracklisting:

"Eerie Land"
"Trinity"
"Duality"
"Unity"

For further details, visit Venomous on Facebook.

 



