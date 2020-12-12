VENOMOUS Signs Global Deal With Brutal Records, Reveals "Unity" Video
December 12, 2020, an hour ago
Venomous has signed a global deal with Brutal Records. Their first EP, Tribus, will be released on February 19, 2021. A video for the song "Unity", from the Tribus EP, has just been issued.
The new EP, Tribus, captures all the essential elements inherent; the unrelenting brutality, dark brooding atmosphere, the infectious riffs and guitar shredding that lays down the backbone to a solid rhythm section making... Venomous is a melodic death metal wonder to behold.
Brazilian quintet Venomous, from São Paulo, mixes all aspects of metal with roots in Brazilian regional rhythms, creating a unique, heavy, versatile, comprehensive and aggressive combination.
Tribus artwork and tracklisting:
"Eerie Land"
"Trinity"
"Duality"
"Unity"
For further details, visit Venomous on Facebook.