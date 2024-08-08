VERNON REID Reveals His Seven Favourite LIVING COLOUR Guitar Riffs; Video

Vernon Reid recently visited Guitar World HQ in NYC to play and discuss some of his favorite Living Colour riffs, including "Cult Of Personality", "Behind The Sun", and more. Watch below:

In a previous video from Guitar World, Reid shows some of his favourite riffs that have inspired him:

Living Colour will support Extreme on a month-long September run of their global “Thicker Than Blood Tour.”

For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

September

4 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT

5 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12 - River Cree Casino & Resort - Enoch, AB

13 - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino - Calgary, AB

15 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

16 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

18 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, MB

20 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

21 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

25 - Riviera Theatre - N. Tonawanda, NY

27 - Casino Rama - Orillia, ON

28 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC