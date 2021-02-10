VEXILLUM Signs With Scarlet Records; New Album Out In The Spring

Scarlet Records has signed a multi-album deal with power/folk metal band Vexillum that is going to release the next chapter in its influential career in the spring.

Vexillum formed in 2004 in Pisa, Italy and released the first full-length album The Wandering Notes a few years later, in 2011, followed by ‘The Bivouac’ shortly after, in 2012. The band was able to attract a large following since their inception, and toured extensively with the likes of Rhapsody of Fire, Vision of Atlantis, Orden Ogan and Freedom Call to name a few.

In 2015 Vexillum released their most ambitious project until then, the metal opera ‘Unum’, that features some very special guests such as Hansi Kursch (Blind Guardian), Chris Bay (Freedom Call) and Mark Boals among others. The band promoted the album by touring with Eluveitie, Skálmöld and Freedom Call and got them to share European stages with DGM, Iron Savior, Finsterforst and many more.

With a solid line-up and renewed sound and strong image, Vexillum are proud to bring to light a thundering and thrilling new album.