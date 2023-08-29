VICIOUS RUMORS Announce West Coast US Tour Dates

US metal legends, Vicious Rumors, return to the scene of the crime! 45 years ago in the town of Santa Rosa, CA, guitar player Geoff Thorpe was 17 and on a mission to create a melodic and dynamic sound with the power of heavy metal. That quest succeeded and became Vicious Rumors.

Vicious Rumors was born in the thick of the original power and thrash metal scenes in the San Francisco Bay Area in the 1980s along with Metallica, Megadeth, Testament, Death Angel, Forbidden and Exodus. Many people don't even realize that Vicious Rumors was originally created and based in Santa Rosa.

Geoff Thorpe said: "We got our first big breaks out of San Francisco back then. Signing with Shrapnel, Atlantic, all the way till our long time partners at Steamhammer / SPV, it all started in Santa Rosa! It’s like going home! We have so many dear friends and family in Santa Rosa, our shows have always been such a blast there! I'm so excited to bring the full force of the last part of our tour to our home town show at the Barrel Proof".

Vicious Rumors' upcoming West Coast US dates are listed below.

October

6 - Longview, WA - The Regent

7 - Vancouver, WA - Heavy Metal Brewery

12 - Reno, NV - Alturas Cellar Stage

13 - Santa Rosa, CA - Barrel Proof

14 - Garden Grove, CA - LA Gates Of Metal Festival III