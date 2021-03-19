Victor Smolski's ALMANAC Issue Previously Unreleased Version Of “Kingdom Of The Blind” Feat. GAMMA RAY’s FRANK BECK

Victor Smolski’s Almanac have issued previously unreleased version of "Kingdom Of The Blind," which originally was part of 2017’s Kingslayer album featuring vocalist Frank Beck (Gamma Ray) as well as new arrangements.

Victor Smolski comments: “On our European Tour 2020, Frank Beck became the main singer of Almanac. Kingdom Of The Blind was his favorite song from Almanac. So, we decided to do a new version of this song with great support from Belarus Symphony Orchestra, which brings the song to a new level.”

The track is available as a digital single on all platforms