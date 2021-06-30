VILE A SIN Release New Single “Taste The Blood”

Fresh from the release of their full-length album, 2019’s Blood Fiend, and worldwide attention coming from having their music used in Glenn Danzig’s epic horror anthology film Verotika, Los Angeles metal band Vile A Sin has unleashed their latest blast of metal mayhem, debuting their first new music in nearly two years.

“Taste The Blood” finds the group exploring a more melodic sound that showcases Sean Vertigo’s powerful vocals without compromising the musical intensity and heaviness brought by bassist Marcus Jonasson, who produced the track, guitarist Toni Aleman and drummer Joey Aguirre. The band was also recently the subject of a photo shoot put together by legendary photographer Dean Karr, who has shot Marilyn Manson, Ozzy Osbourne and many others, that allowed the VAS members to indulge in their vilest of appetites. Watch for more new music and live show announcements coming from this grim quartet soon.