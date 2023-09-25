VINCE NEIL's Oklahoma State Fair Solo Show Cut Short Amidst Gunfire - "There Were Shooters Shooting People," Says MÖTLEY CRÜE Frontman

On Saturday (September 23), Mötley Crüe frontman, Vince Neil, was forced to cut short his solo concert at Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City when a shooting occurred in the parking lot.

Vince shared the following via X (formerly Twitter): "At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running. We we’re told to get in dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding."

According to News 9, one person was shot and two people were taken into custody in what police called an "isolated incident" at the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds on Saturday night.

What police called an "active situation" earlier was the result of an argument between a group of men, police said. The incident was reported just before 9 PM.

"It's very early on in the investigation, and we're still trying to determine what happened," said Oklahoma City Police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn.