VINNIE APPICE Talks Playing "Neon Knights" At BLACK SABBATH Audition - "I'd Heard It On The Radio Two Weeks Before And Thought 'That Singer's Really Good...'"

Legendary drummer Vinnie Appice recently took 80's Metal Recycle Bin through his journey in rock history, playing drums for some of the most influential bands of our time. He also talks about the Ronnie James Dio version of Black Sabbath and how he became Ronnie's long time drummer and friend.

On getting the call from Black Sabbath

Vinnie: "I'd just come back from a Ludwig Drums photo shoot with all the drummers, and they (the tour manager) asked if I wanted to come down and meet Tony Iommi; 'We need a drummer.' They were in LA so it was easy to go and check it out. I went down to the Marquee Hotel and met Tony. We got along great and he invited me to come down and play with then the next day. I met Ronnie and Geezer (Butler), and the first song we played was 'Neon Knights'.

I'd heard it on the radio two weeks before and thought 'That singer's really good...' because I didn't know Ronnie's career with Rainbow. I wasn't a Rainbow fan; I'd heard his name, obviously, but I never really listened to them. Two weeks later I'm down there playing with him. We played a little bit and they said 'You're in the band."