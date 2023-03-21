VINNIE VINCENT Announces Listening Party For VINNIE VINCENT INVASION Album, Judgment Day (Guitarmageddon Pt. I)

Guitarist Vinnie Vincent (ex-KISS) has announced a listening party for the new Vinnie Vincent Invasion album Judgment Day (Guitarmageddon Pt. I). The party is scheduled to take place at Starstruck Entertainment Studio in Nashville, May 19 - 20.

A message at Vinnie's website states: "This is our final listen record party as we’ve spent the last month’s perfecting the mixes and it’s time to rock! We decided to move the SIR party date to Starstruck Studio. We will be streaming some of the party vibe as it happens. There will be live performances, catered food, cocktails and the fanjamm and the premiere of Vinnie Vincent Invasion Judgment Day (Guitarmageddon Pt. I).

This will be a birthday bash blast, Rock and Roll Party weekend rolled into one. Fanjamm is definitely fun stuff. Anyone who wants to participate, drummers... bass players... singers who want to jam on stage with VV, sign up asap. Everybody could pick their favorite songs and we’ll jamm it out live in the studio."

