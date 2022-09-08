VINNIE VINCENT Bails On KISS Cancer Cancer Goodbye Benefit; TODD KERNS Steps In

KISS Cancer Goodbye - a live online event to raise money for Cancer research and support - will take place this Saturday, September 10th from 8pm - 11pm Eastern. It was originally advertised as featuring ive performances by the KCG All Star Band, the Talismen and Vinnie Vincent.

Event organizer Neil Davis has since taken to social media with the following announcement:

"Todd Kerns (Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Toque, Bruce Kulick) will be performing live at SIR Studios in Nashville this Saturday night as part of the KISS Cancer Goodbye event. I don't want to ruin the surprise, but I know he plans to perform some KISS gems that will showcase his incredible vocal talent.

Unfortunately, our dear friend Vinnie Vincent was also working on a special performance for the event. But the show he wanted to do ultimately had too many moving parts that could not be worked out by this weekend so he is going to need to postpone his performance until another time. We will miss Vinnie, but you can watch Todd, the Talismen and many other amazing artists perform via live stream on the FB Group, KISS Live Auctions and other select FB pages this Saturday night from 8:00-11:00 pm Eastern. The event is free to watch!"