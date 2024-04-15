VINNY APPICE Reflects On Passing Of RAINBOW / DIO Bassist JIMMY BAIN - "I Wanted To Make Sure There Wasn't Any Funny Stuff In The Room Before The Authorities Got There"; Audio

Rainbow/Dio bassist, Jimmy Bain, passed away on January 23, 2016. Bain died in his cabin on Def Leppard's Hysteria On The High Seas cruise the day before he was scheduled to perform with his group, Last In Line. Bain's cause of death was determined to be lung cancer.

Jimmy Bain's Last In Line bandmate, Vinny Appice, discussed Bain's passing during an appearance on The Double Stop Podcast.

Says Appice: "We were doing the cruise with Def Leppard. So we played on the Thursday night at the hall before the boat leaves. And that was good. Jimmy was a little weak. He wasn't looking great. But he's Jimmy, you know, he gets through everything. The morning of the boat leaving, and he's over there smoking a cigarette, it's like, only Jimmy. So we got on the boat and we didn't have to play until Sunday. So we said, okay, you could rest, you know, anything you need, they'll bring it to you. They had like a butler for the whole band and stuff. And so Jimmy stayed in his room and they took care of him.

"Saturday night, Def Leppard's gonna play at the big showroom. So we're sitting at the bar. And then we're sitting there before Def Leppard goes on and this girl comes down in the bar, she's crying. And somehow I knew it's Jimmy. And I go, what's up? Because it's Jimmy, it's Jimmy. And I knew he'd probably died. He's in his room, he's not moving. Oh shit, so I ran up, went up to his room and there he was, just sitting there. But he was dressed like a rock star. And feel him, he's ice cold.

"Shit, you know, so I wanted to make sure there wasn't any funny stuff in the room before the authorities get there. So everything looked fine. Just passed away."

Listen below: