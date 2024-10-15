VINTERSEA Release “Celestial Abscission” Single Feat. New Singer

Melodic extreme-metal band Vintersea has revealed their first single, "Celestial Abscission," with newly announced singer Kayla Dixon (Witch Mountain, Dress The Dead). The fiery new track ushers in a new chapter for the band as they continue their quest of global domination.

Commenting on the new single Dixon says:

"Abscission means to detach. Romain Rolland, in his letter to good friend Sigmund Freud, described a new discovery of his via his recent meditations-‘A feeling as of something limitless, unbounded, as it were-oceanic’. This quote felt perfect to include as in interlude before the song kicks in hard. The purpose of this song is to bring the topic of spiritual narcissism up for discussion. Recurring themes of ego and ego death (or abscission) have been ever present in my life. My aim with these lyrics is to expose and discuss the misuse of the word “ego” and to shed light on how easily this word can be thrown around and used to infiltrate the minds of the already humble, stripping away what little self-esteem they had left. Does carrying an oceanic feeling of detachment from day to day life and an awareness of our ultimate mortality advance us as individuals and as a society at large? Or is this one cause of the apathy we see in the world? …and what does your ego-self have to say about it?"

"Celestial Abscission" was recorded and mixed by Gabe Johnston of Falcon Recording Studio (Unto Others, Silver Talon), and mastered by Troy Glessner of S.P.E.C.T.R.E. Mastering (Devin Townsend, Underoath, Moonsorrow).

Bassist Karl Whinnery recently commented on Dixon joining the band and the new single:

"Kayla joining is incredible. We didn’t lose a step and when playing our set - I find myself just shocked at how much power she brings. Kayla brings fresh energy and techniques that take songs like Befallen and Lonesome Tide to completely new places. Our new material with Kayla is outstanding. Our first track, ‘Celestial Abscission’, is new Vintersea in the vein of songs like ‘Devil's Churn’. You’ll hear what new dimensions and uniqueness that Kayla brings, alongside her raw power. To say we’re excited is an understatement."

Dixon adds about the union:

"I first discovered Vintersea as a fan back in 2018. Since then, I have come to know and love this band just as much as all of you. Speaking personally as an artist, I have always felt a strong sense of responsibility to take my suffering and my lessons in life and use them to teach and to bring healing and hope to others on a large scale. The music that we are crafting together is gripping, relevant and most importantly, cathartic. I am so very honored to be a part of something so special and I look to the future with nothing but positive expectation and determination to grasp the hearts and souls of many more as we expand our horizons together."

Vintersea is:

Kayla Dixon – Vocals

Riley Nix – Guitar

Jorma Spaziano – Guitar

Karl Whinnery – Bass

Jeremy Spencer – Drums