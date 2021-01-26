VIO-LENCE Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL Guests On Let There Be Talk Podcast; Talks New EP, Looks Back On His MACHINE HEAD Career

Dean Delray welcomed Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel to the latest episode of the Let There Be Talk podcast. He offered thefollowing overview of the episode, found below.

Delray: "Today I sit down with an old friend Mr Phil Demmel, guitarist and songwriter of Vio-lence and formerly of Machine Head. I wanted to have Phil on years ago but it just didn't happen for reason you will hear on this episode.

Phil comes from the old school Bay Area Thrash Metal Scene and has some amazing stories from those days. We talk Slayer, Metallica, Machine Head, Vio-lence and the early San Francisco days."

Back in November 2020, Demmel revealed Vio-lence was working on new, original music expected in the second half of 2021. The band was slated to enter Trident Studios in Pacheco, CA with producer Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Testament) on January 18th to record an EP, and Demmel has confirmed via Instagram everything is going according to plan.