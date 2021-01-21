VIO-LENCE Hit The Studio To Record New EP - "All Of The Support Is So Appreciated, And We Hope You Enjoy The Five New Songs We Are Tracking"

Back in November 2020, Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel revealed the band was working on new, original music expected in the second half of 2021. The band was slated to enter Trident Studios in Pacheco, CA with producer Juan Urteaga (Machine Head, Testament) on January 18th to record an EP, and Demmel has confirmed via Instagram everything is going according to plan.

Following is an excerpt from Demmel's recent interview with Wicked Pix Photography:

"It's been a pretty slow process, just because everybody's kind of working... We've got a five-song EP that we're putting out on Metal Blade — five songs, plus the cover ('California Über Alles' by Dead Kennedys) that's already been released, but that'll be part of the package. So we've got four songs done. We've got the beginning of the fifth one going. We've been demoing."

He continued: "Christian Olde Wolbers from Fear Factory is playing bass for us now, and he's been producing our demos and engineering our demos. So it's cool to have him be super hands-on and be right there. We've got the rig right in our jam room, and everybody learning the tunes. We flew Bobby Gustafson from Overkill out. He's our guitar player, and he's gonna play on the record. So we had them out. And it's been the first time that we really sat down and chunked out the parts of the songs. They've seen videos, but these songs are hard to play, man. They're hard for me to play; I'm still working on some of the parts."

"It's a thrash record," confirms Demmel. "We've had a couple of buddies come in and listen to some songs, and they were all, 'Holy shit, man. You guys haven't missed a step. It sounds like 1987 in here again.' So it's really exciting. We're really, really happy with the tunes. Time line, I don't know. We don't fucking know. We don't know when we're gonna record. We're still demoing and still kind of writing. It'll be summer — maybe late summer next year — before we release. We might tease a song (prior to that)."

"It's fun writing with the dudes (in Vio-lence) again. I'm writing all the music for these five songs, for this first EP. We're probably gonna end up doing a full-length after, with that five writing together. But this one, it's just me and Sean (Killian, vocals) writing."