VIO-LENCE Recruits Guitarist IRA BLACK For Upcoming Tour Dates

Guitarist Ira Black (BulletBoys, Metal Church, I Am Morbid) will be filling in for Vio-Lence guitarist Phil Demmel for the band's 2022 dates, including their South American run and winter European tour, kicking off at the Brutal Assault Festival on August 9 in the Czech Republic.

Black who grew up in the Bay Area and played with thrash bands Vicious Rumors, Heathen, and Metal Church, got the Vio-Lence call by Phil in early 2022.

“Vio-Lence is a legendary Bay Area thrash band and I’ve known them for many years. I’ve had a great time learning Phil’s parts, rehearsals are going great, these guys are the real deal! I’m looking forward to slaying it for the Vio-Lence fans around the world. See you out there,” says Black.

“Vio-Lence is a state of mind more than it is a band. It’s an attitude that never asks for forgiveness or to be accepted. Many musicians have represented those principles on stage as Vio-Lence and today is no different. We would like to announce that in place of the Great Philip Demmel we will be joined by a man who has shared the stage with musical legends. Today Vio-Lence is announcing that another attitude will be joining us. We would like all the Vio-Lence lovers and haters to welcome Ira Black who will be joining us on our upcoming performances,” Killian says.

Tour dates:

August

9 - Brutal Assault Festival - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Alcatraz Metal Festival - Kortrijk, Belgium

14 - Bloodstock Open Air - Walton-On-Trent, UK (w/Phil Demmel)

September

1 - Blummer House - Coquimbo, Chile

2 - Attack in Santiago - Teatro Cariola, Chile

3 - Setembro Negro Festival - São Paulo, Brazil

November

23 - Fluor - Amersfoort, Netherlands

24 - Kulturpalast - Hamburg, Germany

25 - MS Connexion Complex - Mannheim, Germany

26 - Masters of Rock - Zlin, Czech Republic

27 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

28 - Airport Eventhall - Regensburg, Germany

29 - LKA Longhorn - Stuttgart, Germany

30 - Alte Kaserne - Zurich, Switzerland

31 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium

December

2 - Turock - Essen, Germany

3 - Voxhall - Aarhus, Denmark

4 - Slaktkyrkan - Stockholm, Sweden

5 - Trädgarn - Gothenburg, Sweden