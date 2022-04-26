VIO-LENCE Release "Let The World Burn" Guitar Playthrough Video

Bay-area thrashers, Vio-Lence, have released the new video below, in which Phil Demmel and Bobby Gustafson riff through the title track from the Let The World Burn EP.

The duo previously released a playthrough for the EP track, "Flesh From Bone".

Vio-Lence released their new 5-song EP via Metal Blade Records. Stream now and purchase the following formats at Metal Blade Records, here:

- Digipak-CD

- Orange/red marbled (US exclusive)

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- Crimson marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 400)

- Firefly glow marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 300)

- Deep violet marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)

- Ochre brown marbled (EU exclusive - limited to 200)

- All digital platforms (Spotify, iTunes, etc)

Let The World Burn tracklisting:

"Flesh From Bone"

"Screaming Always"

"Upon Their Cross"

"Gato Negro"

"Let The World Burn"

"Let The World Burn" video:

"Flesh From Bone" lyric video:

This November, Vio-Lence invade Europe as they headline the MTV Headbangers Ball 2022 Tour with Whiplash and Artillery, with more to be announced. The trek starts November 23. Tickets on sale now.

Tour dates:

November

23 - Amersfoot, Netherlands - Fluor

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Kulturpalast

25 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

26 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

27 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

28 - Regensburg, Germany - Airport Eventhall

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Alte Kaserne

December

1 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

2 - Essen, Germany - Turock

3 - Aarhus, Denmark - Voxhall

4 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan

5 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

(Photo - Harold O.)