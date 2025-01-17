VIOLET BREED Feat. TESLA's BRIAN WHEAT Release "10 Years Sober" Single And Music Video

Following the breakout success of their debut single "Awake", Violet Breed has unveiled their powerful follow-up track, "10 Years Sober", accompanied by a music video.

"10 Years Sober" dives into themes of inner peace and self-healing, offering a unique perspective on the concept of sobriety. Vocalist AleX shares, “With '10 Years Sober', we wanted to write something that explores another meaning to what it is to be sober. Kind of a new direction and meaning. The overall message and intention of the song is to bring forward a feeling of inner peace and self-healing within one’s mind, allowing you to be the best representation of yourself for others.”

"10 Years Sober" is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Violet Breed represents a powerful collaboration between Wheat, a seasoned rock icon, and AleX, a fresh and dynamic voice in the music industry. The pair have spent the last five years meticulously crafting an album that draws from their own life experiences, creating music that resonates with listeners of all ages. With honest and emotive lyrics, Violet Breed’s sound blends rich rock and pop influences, promising a unique and compelling listening experience.

The debut album, which features Tesla’s own guitarist Dave Rude on guitars, will showcase the musical prowess of the duo. Fans of both Tesla and AleX will be eager to hear the new material, as Violet Breed looks to make a significant impact on the global music scene.

Brian and AleX are able to tap into experiences from these diverse generations, which add to the depth of the music they produce. Their passion and inspiration for music is born from a shared love for records by The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Queen, and My Chemical Romance. Influences from these bands is subtly interwoven into their music.

Over his successful forty years in the music industry, Brian has crafted an enviable music career. Performing live, author to autobiography Son Of A Milkman and managing the multi-platinum selling rock band Tesla, alongside side projects such as SouL MotoR and now Violet Breed. Brian has maintained an impressive consistency in the music industry over multiple decades resulting in an abundance of sell-out tours across the US and world.

Over the last ten years, Brian has acted as a close mentor and peer to AleX. Notably being a huge influence in the studio, producing and co-writing songs. His oversight has helped refine the music AleX creates and brought priceless industry for AleX to further improve his craft. With his own individual success on active rock radio, numerous successful tours and festival appearances, and constantly performing to a demanding live schedule, Brian notices the potential of AleX's talents and commitment, and recognizes snippets of his younger self in the artist. Having displayed a unique range of vocal performances, heavily inspired by Freddie Mercury, plus a natural talent for song writing, the opportunity to form a new band seemed inevitable.