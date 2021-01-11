VIS MYSTICA Shares Star Wars Inspired Single "Whispering Winds Of Fate"; Audio

Offering escapism from everyday life, Vis Mystica transports listeners into a fantastical world of magical powers and epic stories with their Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic inspired power metal. Along with taking great influence from other bands, they possess a style that is unique and holds its own in the power metal landscape. Their 2021 album Celestial Wisdom is a fantastical journey into a world full of mystic powers and sprawling landscapes, with a classic ‘Good vs. Evil’ battle and many memorable locations and detailed stories.

Today, the band shares their single “Whispering Winds Of Fate” off the forthcoming record. The track is a guide for listeners to the main world Tython where the Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic story takes place. Tython is a terrestrial planet located in the galaxy's Deep Core region that is shrouded in myth. The Martyrium of Frozen Tears built by Jedi there and some Jedi scholars made the case that Tython was the site of the Jedi Order's first temple. During the Galactic Civil War, DoctorChelli Lona Aphra led Darth Vader to Tython's Meridional Ice Cap to mislead him as to the location of the Rebel Alliance's main base, which was actually on the Outer Rim planet Hoth.

“Whispering Winds Of Fate” is an audio storytelling to describe the sentient world calling out telepathically to beings spread throughout the galaxy to board nine ships and come bask in the planet's knowledge and secrets. The track also features guest vocals from Dragonland's Jonas Heidgert.

Vis Mytica's Connor McCray (Guitar, Bass, Orchestration) comments: "The final song written for the album and in our opinion possibly the best. All parties came together to combine catchy melodies with great vocal lines and a powerhouse effort from Jonas Heidgert."

Vis Mystica was initially formed by Connor McCray, in late 2015 as a creative outlet to pursue his passion for Symphonic Power Metal while he was still a member of a blackened death metal band at the time.

Highly suggested for fans of Blind Guardian, Symphony X and Wintersun, the album Celestial Wisdom will be released in early 2021.





