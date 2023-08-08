VISION MASTER Streaming “Arc Terminal X” Feat. IMPALED’s SEAN MCGRATH

Washington State true metal duo Vision Master have released the third single from forthcoming full-length debut album Sceptre. “Arc Terminal X” features special guest Sean “Bloodbath” McGrath of Impaled pitted against Vision Master’s very own Dan Munro in a string-pulling, wham-barring, extra-electric guitar duel to death that proves he who huffs fast laughs last.

The band comments:

"Xenon. That rare and perfectly noble stranger; the veritable lifeblood for our salvation.

“Xenon. The core fuel component for the ion-thrusters that will spirit away the most fertile and virile humanity has to offer, far from this wretched husk of an orb. And yet for some it provides another sort of salvation…

“Xenon. The only element known to have psychoactive properties in its atomic form and so fetches a hefty purse in halls where scruples are in disregard.

“Will man’s inherent lust for an altered consciousness doom his procreative obsession? Learn humanity’s fate in a mere two minutes and forty-three seconds by listening now to Vision Master’s 'Arc Terminal X.'"

Former Funerot members Dan Munro and Reuben Storey (Christian Mistress) have long imagined a band like Vision Master: Dark, but with mystical atmospheres adjoined with blistering guitar riffs, thunderous rhythms and soaring vocals.

The band’s first full-length, Sceptre, is a fully-realized exercise in driving, unrelenting and unique true metal. Thoroughly recorded at Storey and Munro’s home studios, and with Tony “Baloney” Jefferson providing additional engineering, Sceptre was finally mastered by Justin Weis’.

Sceptre pushes boundaries across the traditional metal terrain, with Vision Master drawing from a wide range of influences that spans old-school metal as well as the likes of Brocas Helm, Slough Feg, Venom, Mercyful Fate and early Voivod. And, going down an even dirtier and extreme path, Discharge, Poison Idea, Die Kreuzen and classic black metal. It all adds up to a cosmic journey that, as Munro explains, “explores the depths of strange, unfamiliar realms and unrealities.”

Featuring cover art by Seventh Bell Artworks based on an experimental photographic collaboration between Dan and David Hoekje, Sceptre transports the listener into a futuristic world where a biological network sprawls across cities and xenon gas stores are the only hope for mankind. The album’s journey brings listeners to a mystical, sandstone throne with the power to probe the origins of mankind, ultimately asking the question: If you had the power to undo the petulant plague that is man, would you?”

Sceptre is out August 25 via Gates Of Hell Records. Preorder on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Wolves In The Shadows”

“Wet Net”

“Gossamer Sky”

“Knife In A Velvet Glove”

“Walls Of Bone”

“Sandstone”

“Arc Terminal X”

“Dust Within”

“Beyond”

“Thin Veil”

"Arc Terminal X":