VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Announce New European Tour Dates For December 2021; VICTORIUS To Support

Set your sails for a seducing symphonic reverie! Visions Of Atlantis fans now have a reason to look forward to the end of this year, even as it is only beginning. The band embark on yet another journey to remember and are more than ready to conquer Europe with five new live dates in December 2021 for the second part of their tour! After the current COVID-19 related event bans, these pioneers of symphonic metal will finally continue their everlasting introspective journey and invite you to join the depths of their unique universe!

Following the release of their latest chart-breaking highlight, the live Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague-backed Album/Blu-Ray/DVD, A Symphonic Journey To Remember, and the more than successful studio album, Wanderers (#17 UK, #30 US, #39 DE), the symphonic metal alliance offers their musical and lyrical journey across the untamed seas along a powerful path towards self-discovery and takes your mind to another sonic dimension once again. They will be accompanied by power metal upstarts, Victorius. Don't miss this unforgettable live experience and dive into astonishing, infinite soundscapes of symphonic metal with Visions Of Atlantis.

Catch Visions Of Atlantis live in Europe:

December 2021 (with Victorius)

8 - Roeselare, Belgium - De Verlichte Geest

9 - Bree, Belgium - Ragnarock

10 - Bad Friedrichshall, Germany - Lemmy's

11 - CH - Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall Of Fame

12 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

September 2021 (with Ye Banished Privateers, Ad Infinitum)

9 - Graz, Austria - Orpheum

10 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central

11 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Club

14 - London, England - The Underworld

15 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

16 - Cologne, Germany - Helios 37

17 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropol

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

19 - Erfurt, Germany - From Hell

21 - Utrecht, Netherlands - De Helling

22 - Tillburg, Netherlands - 013

24 - Hamburg, Germany - Headcrash

25 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyran

29 - Dresden, Germany - Club Puschkin

30 - Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

October 2021 (with Ye Banished Privateers, Ad Infinitum)

1 - Vienna, Austria - Szene (+ Dragony)

2 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masteres of Rock Cafe

3 - Zvolen, Slovakia - DK ZSR

Prepare for maritime magic with Visions Of Atlantis and watch the live video for “Heroes Of The Dawn”: